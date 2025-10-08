Fuyao-produced part said to be involved in recall of Jeep Wagoneers

According to the report: “Some 2022-2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer vehicles may have been built with a quarter window trim which may detach from the vehicle.”

The report says vehicles made between March 8, 2021 and Feb. 29, 2024 were shipped with quarter window trim that was missing a clear primer application, potentially allowing them to detach from the vehicle.

“A quarter window trim which detaches may create a road hazard to operators and occupants of other vehicles, and can cause such vehicles to crash without prior warning,” the document states.

In all, 123,296 vehicles have been recalled, with affected owners set to be notified between Nov. 14 and Nov. 19.

Jeep dealers were supposed to be informed of the recall last week.

As of Sept. 15, Chrysler was aware of three customer assistance records, 1,710 warranty claims, one field report, and 40 other service records potentially relating to this issue, the federal document says.

Fuyao Glass America has a Moraine glass manufacturing plant that at one time was said to be the largest plant in the world focused on the production of automotive glass.

A message seeking comment was sent to a Fuyao representative.