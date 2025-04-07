Gaining inspiration: Student writers learn skills from published authors

This program is designed to recognize and encourage young writers to enhance their writing skills.

“Its importance comes from providing students with the opportunity to connect with published authors, learn about the writing process, and gain inspiration to continue developing their craft,” said Scott Webb, administrative assistant at the ESC. “The event fosters achievement and motivates students to pursue their passion for writing.”

Students in each school district submit their writings to their school coordinators and are chosen for each grade level to participate in the program. The students can write about a variety of topics and submit a short story, poem, essay, critical review, news story or editorial.

Each student chosen for the program has their writing published in the Young Authors’ Anthology that’s distributed the day of the program.

Joslynn Baird, a 10th grader at Southeastern, has participated in this program since she was in seventh grade, and plans to do so her last two years of high school as well.

“I’ve had a passion for writing since I was in about probably fourth grade. It’s really just to get a better grasp at what my future would be like if I pursued writing,” she said. “I see it (writing) as a hobby but I would really love if I can turn this into a career.”

Sixth grader Braydan Hunter, who also participated in the program last year, likes to write as a hobby, but wants to code games when he gets older.

“I’m excited,” he said. “It was fun last year so I’m expecting for it to be fun this year.”

The one-day workshop gives students a chance to learn about the writing process, as well as attend three or four workshops that help with creativity, expression and story development.

Brady, who presented to grades 1-6, has been an author for nine years, with his first book published in 2016. He has written nearly 20 books about video games, adventures, mysteries and more.

“Talking to kids is my favorite thing I get to do. I never met an author growing up, and it’s cool to see the kids light up and you get to be a celebrity for the day and inspire these kids to follow their passion. It’s great that all these kids are already writing their own stories, they’re already creative, so just to give them that inspiration is huge for them,” he said.

Roe Pimm, who presented to grades 7-12, has been writing since 1992 but first got published in 2004. She has eight published books, with one coming out next year, and writes narrative nonfiction.

“I love the fact that I’m working with kids that are in the young writers because it shows they already have an interest in that. It’s fun to be talking to likeminded (people) and hopefully have them believe in their dreams,” she said.

Roe Pimm wanted to be a writer as a kid, but people told her she wouldn’t get published, so she ended up becoming a dental hygienist for 40 years until she retired. One day, she decided to put her full effort into writing because that’s what she loves.

“You have to listen to your heart, and that’s what I want to tell the kids. No matter who tells you (anything), you have to follow your heart and have to follow your dreams. If you really have passion for anything, you can make it happen,” she said.

“I also have a heart for books that show the kids and show anybody that they can make it. You can do it. Just have to put the work in and never give up. The only way you’re going to fail is if you give up. If you learn from the failure, it’s a success.”

Students also participated in an activity put on by volunteers Linda Culler, who works for a literacy organization, and Richard Quisenberry, who is a published author.

“I’m here today to do activities with the students to make it a fun day for them ... The Young Authors’ event is a great event to be a part of and just help remind the kids that there’s greatness in them,” said Quisenberry, who was in the education field for 42 years, has written four children’s books and is in the process of writing two more books for inspiration and reminding people that they’re enough.