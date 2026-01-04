GameStop to close two local stores

15 minutes ago
GameStop locations in Troy and Huber Heights are closing.

The Huber Heights store will shut its doors this Thursday, Jan 8, and the Troy shop will follow one week later on Jan. 15, according to signs posted on the stores’ respective entrances.

The Huber Heights store is located at 7746 Brandt Pike. Troy’s location is at 1847 W. Main St. in the Troy Towne Center.

The closure signs refer Huber Heights customers, including those with any pending pre-orders or PSA submissions, to the nearest GameStop at 3450 York Commons Blvd. in Butler Twp., and customers in Troy to the Clayton location at 7724 Hoke Road.

Dayton locations at 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd. and 3878 Linden Ave. are unaffected by the closures as of now.

Aimee covers issues in northern Montgomery County communities, including Huber Heights, Trotwood, Vandalia, Englewood, Butler Twp., Brookville, and more. She studied journalism at Bowling Green State University, and has been a staff writer for Dayton Daily News since 2021.