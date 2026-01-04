GameStop to close two local stores

The Huber Heights store is located at 7746 Brandt Pike. Troy’s location is at 1847 W. Main St. in the Troy Towne Center.

The closure signs refer Huber Heights customers, including those with any pending pre-orders or PSA submissions, to the nearest GameStop at 3450 York Commons Blvd. in Butler Twp., and customers in Troy to the Clayton location at 7724 Hoke Road.

Dayton locations at 2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd. and 3878 Linden Ave. are unaffected by the closures as of now.