Gas leak closes streets in Fairborn

A natural gas leak Tuesday has closed a few streets in a neighborhood off Treibein Road near Hobson Freedom Park in the city of Fairborn.
Vanderlyn Court at Brookstone Drive is closed, and Watchtower Lane and Observatory Drive are closed, the city posted on social media. People are asked to avoid the area pending further information.
Fairborn City Schools alerted district families that students who live in the neighborhood will be kept at school for parent pickup, and that the schools would be in contact with parents of the affected students.
Parents must show identification to pick up their children, the district announced on social media.
In Other News
1
Ohio fish, mussel among 21 species now extinct, removed from endangered...
2
Military studying ketamine infusers for wounded service members
3
Wegerzyn Gardens hosts Saturday event great for children: Here’s how to...
4
Fulbright Scholar teaching at Sinclair Community College this fall
5
3 juveniles arrested in Springboro police chase where speeds reached...
About the Author