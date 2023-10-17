Gas leak closes streets in Fairborn

A natural gas leak Tuesday has closed a few streets in a neighborhood off Treibein Road near Hobson Freedom Park in the city of Fairborn.

Vanderlyn Court at Brookstone Drive is closed, and Watchtower Lane and Observatory Drive are closed, the city posted on social media. People are asked to avoid the area pending further information.

Fairborn City Schools alerted district families that students who live in the neighborhood will be kept at school for parent pickup, and that the schools would be in contact with parents of the affected students.

Parents must show identification to pick up their children, the district announced on social media.