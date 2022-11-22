Gas leak forces closure of part of Grange Hall Road in Beavercreek

A gas leak has forced the closure of a portion of Grange Hall Road in Beavercreek.
Grange Hall Road from state Route 835 to Patterson Road will be closed until at least 6 p.m., according to an alert from the Beavercreek Police Department.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
