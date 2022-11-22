BreakingNews
Gas leak forces closure of part of Grange Hall Road in Beavercreek
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Gas leak forces closure of part of Grange Hall Road in Beavercreek

Local News
By
1 hour ago

A gas leak has forced the closure of a portion of Grange Hall Road in Beavercreek.

Grange Hall Road from state Route 835 to Patterson Road will be closed until at least 6 p.m., according to an alert from the Beavercreek Police Department.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

In Other News
1
Ohio’s youth hunters harvest 9,515 deer during gun hunt
2
Firefighter injured in Fairborn house fire that claims family dog
3
Recycle unwanted holiday lights this season with Five Rivers MetroParks
4
Premier Health constructing medical office building in Xenia
5
How to get early coupons in your newspaper this week

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top