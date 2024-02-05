Gas odor prompts investigation at Fairborn middle school

Around 7:45 a.m., the Fairborn Fire Department responded to the middle school due to a report of an odor. When they arrived, Fairborn City School staff said there was a slight odor of natural gas in one part of the school, formerly known as East Elementary.

Students had been relocated to an unaffected area of the building and the affected area was unoccupied, according to a press release.

Multiple fire crews responded to investigate. Fire personnel checked the first floor, second floor and the roof and crews monitored natural gas levels using portable monitoring instruments.

A slight odor and low level of gas were detected in the unoccupied part of the building, according to the city. No other areas showed any gas readings.

Crews determined the source was an HVAC unit on the roof and shut down the unit.

The fire department ventilated the building and had no natural gas readings in any areas of the school. CenterPoint Energy also responded and confirmed zero readings on their monitors, according to the city.

The school was turned over to the district and students were able to resume classes and return to the building.