Gas prices drop below $3 throughout Dayton area

Credit: Jim Noelker

By Lillian Wolford, Staff Writer
35 minutes ago

Gas prices in the Dayton area are dropping heading into the Fourth of July holiday tomorrow, with many locations moving below $3 a gallon.

The average price per gallon in the Dayton area is $3.15, lower than national average of $3.19.

However, areas of Dayton, Huber Heights, Xenia, New Lebanon, and Riverside dropped to as low as $2.91 today, according to GasBuddy.

Some of the lowest prices in the region today included:

- $2.91 in New Lebanon

- $2.93 in Xenia

- $2.95 in Huber Heights

- $2.97 in Dayton

The Fourth of July weekend was expected to see 2.05 million people in Ohio traveling by car to their destinations with 167,694 of those coming from the Dayton Metro Area, according to GasBuddy analysts.

Though demand over the holiday may be high, prices in the area continue to fall.

“For now, gasoline demand will likely ramp up as we enter the peak of the summer, with millions of Americans set to take to the roads with some of the season’s lowest average gasoline prices,” said Patrick De Haan, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.

About the Author

Lillian is currently interning for the Dayton Daily News team while studying journalism at Cardiff University.

