Gem City Confessions: How a dark period in Dayton police history came to light

ajc.com

Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

Earlier this year the Dayton Daily News published the special series Gem City Gamble: Dayton’s police corruption, gangsters and the downfall of Pete Rose. Following the popularity of the series and requests from readers for more, reporter Wes Hills dug into his notebooks and conducted new interviews for a follow-up series revealing more details about how police corruption shaped the city’s history.

These stories are compiled in a new series we’re calling Gem City Confessions.

In this series, you will hear from a former Dayton police chief, deputy director and others about crimes they and others committed in uniform. And you’ll hear from those alive today about how that dark period in the city’s past impacts current events.

Part 1: Former police chief admits illegal wiretapping

(L-R): M.O. Burton, Lt. Col. Tyree Broomfield, and Police Director Grover O'Connor, 1978

Credit: Dayton Daily News archive

icon to expand image

Credit: Dayton Daily News archive

Former Dayton Police Chief Grover W. O’Connor admits two months before his death to illegal wiretapping he had long denied.

He also concedes he threatened to personally murder William E. Stepp after learning the area’s leading gangster planned to harm one of the chief’s daughters because of the pressure cops were putting on his organization.

READ PART ONE HERE

Part 2: ‘It was against the law’

Deputy Director William P. Riley

icon to expand image

Former department deputy director William P. Riley describes the “horrendous” admissions of criminal conduct made by other cops:

“I went home and I literally physically got sick,” Riley said.

READ PART TWO HERE

Part 3: Maj. Bettinger and the Blue Wall

ajc.com

icon to expand image

Former Dayton police Maj. Charles Bettinger talks about how he was taught to look the other way when he saw criminal behavior from fellow cops.

“You don’t ever, even rat on another officer. And that’s the way it was,” he said.

READ PART THREE HERE

Part 4: ‘We’ve got to change it all’

Bobby Joe Cox, a defense attorney in Dayton, will be inducted into Stivers' Athletic Hall of Fame Sunday. LISA POWELL / STAFF

Credit: Lisa Powell

icon to expand image

Credit: Lisa Powell

In a recent interview from his nursing home, former police central intelligence unit sergeant Bobby Joe Cox talks about the corruption he saw.

“I regret some of the things I did,” he said.

READ PART FOUR HERE

Part 5: ‘The absolute truth’

ajc.com

icon to expand image

Former Dayton police Sgt. Bobby Joe Cox talks about why he testified to a grand jury about the crime he saw. “The system was corrupt,” he said.

A grand jury eventually approved criminal charges against nearly 20 current and former law enforcement officers. The charges ranged from tampering with evidence, dereliction of duty, eavesdropping and interfering with civil rights to perjury and involuntary manslaughter.

It was characterized as the worst scandal in the history of the Dayton Police Department.

READ PART FIVE HERE

Part 6: ‘Never too late to right a wrong’

Former Dayton police officer Dwight Burlong

icon to expand image

Former Dayton Police Detective Dwight Burlong was about to be the first Black officer awarded the department’s highest honor after he saved residents from a shotgun-wielding madman.

But then Burlong blew the whistle on police corruption. The award never came, and he was branded a liar by police and city leaders.

Burlong’s niece says he should receive the honor posthumously.

READ PART SIX HERE

In Other News
1
Roads, bridges levy would go beyond pothole repairs to Jefferson Twp...
2
Ohio gives companies billions in tax breaks. Is it worth it? 7 key...
3
Suspect in Dayton shooting, Preble County vehicle theft arrested...
4
31 restaurants, bars participate in ‘Drink Pink’ campaign to support...
5
‘Extremely tragic’: Police seek tips in shooting that killed 5-year-old...

About the Author

Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.