Genesis G90 redesigned for glory

And sure, Genesis is pushing a lot of EVs lately, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t still hitting on powerful six-cylinders. Case in point, my tester was the most-powerful iteration available for the new G90. The 3.5-liter V6 engine is both supercharged and twin-turbocharged for maximum power. It creates 409 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque and has an eight-speed automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is standard. If that engine choice is “too much” there is a less-powerful version that lacks the supercharging but still makes 375 horsepower.

The responsive steering and reactive brakes make for a quality performance. And for a larger sedan, it doesn’t drive big and is one of the quietest turbos. This is probably due in part to the double pane windows that help keep engine and road noise to a minimum.

That leads into the rest of the G90 that also impresses. The interior oozes with refinement and luxury with soft touchpoints, including a suede headliner. But the luxurious details extend to a 22-way power adjustable driver’s seat and a 16-way adjustable passenger seat. Additionally, the front seats are heated and also massage. The rear seats are heated and there are power window shades for rear passengers.

The legroom and headroom in the back seat is cavernous. You can literally stretch out your legs, cross your legs and have real back-seat comfort. This is why it’s a shame the full-size sedans are going the way of the dinosaur. They are honestly ideal for larger families and as executive vehicles.

The G90 has a 15.7 cubic-foot trunk and a hands-free power lid.

A 12.3-inch touchscreen is both aesthetically beautiful but flows well within the interior of the vehicle. It is also simple to use but integrates flawlessly with Apple and Android devices. A Bang & Olufsen sound system helps the overall value of the infotainment system.

As for “value” I throw quotation marks around that as the G90 has an MSRP of $98,700. With a premium paint color, the final price tag came to $100,370.

Fuel economy for the G90 is also gluttonous, and that’s not used in a good way. It has an EPA rating of 17 mpg/city and 24 mpg/highway. For an AWD V6 with a supercharger, that is the type of fuel economy you expect. You just aren’t used to that from a sedan.

In a way, the redesigned Genesis G90 is holding onto the way cars used to be. And that’s wonderful and glorious. Good for Genesis to make this flagship vehicle in such a way. Discerning consumers may approve ... if they have $100,000 lying around.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2023 Genesis G90

Price/As tested price................................................ $98,700/$100,370

Mileage.......................................... 17 mpg/city; 24 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged supercharged V6

Horsepower................................. 409 hp/405 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. 8-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Ulsan, Korea