German Twp. park levy will fund permanent improvements

The levy would generate approximately $299,202 annually.

German Twp. Fiscal Officer Mark Heistand said the permanent improvement levy would fund the paving and expansion of parking lots at the area’s parks, as well as renovations to restrooms and concession spaces.

“It will not be used for day-to-day operations and upkeep of the parks. It will only be for items, expenses that would improve the parks,” Heistand said.

German Twp. is located in the southwest corner of Montgomery County and is home to roughly 3,000 residents and a few community-funded parks.

Both Kercher Community Park and the James E. and Edna Weber Sports Complex are on Astoria Road, while Veterans Memorial Park is next to the Germantown municipal building.

A pocket park with some playground equipment also exists in the Hillcrest neighborhood. The developing Miami Military Institute Park has walking paths and will feature memorials for the cadets of the local former military college that the park honors.

“I think people would be surprised how heavily used our parks are. Certainly, our sports parks, Kercher Park and Weber on a given weekend, have hundreds of families there for those sporting events,” Heistand said.

The township also levies a 0.5-mill property tax on local homeowners. This five-year levy — Issue 17 — is up for renewal this fall and generates $114,483 annually.

German Twp. taxpayers are currently paying $13 annually for every $100,000 in property value for that levy, which funds park operations.