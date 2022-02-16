Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Girl jumps out window to escape Germantown house fire

Credit: Marshall Gorby

caption arrowCaption
A girl escaped a house fire in Germantown by jumping out her second-story bedroom window.

Credit: Marshall Gorby

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top