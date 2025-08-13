Go-kart track on top of downtown Dayton parking garage idea moves forward

The Collaboratory is developing a full business plan and economic impact proposal for the city, according to a release that included a proposed design concept featuring a 438-meter main track on which up to 20 go-karts would navigate 48-second laps, along with a smaller kid’s track and food an beverage area.

Tony Clark — owner of DK Effect, Gionino’s Pizza and Thai 9 — will lead development of the plan and proposal, according to the Collaboratory.

Clark believes that the track can serve as a selling point for the Dayton Convention Center, become another stream of revenue for the downtown hotels that are currently in development, and draw visitors into the Oregon District.

“Because of the way racing is experienced, once you go and race for a little bit and you go through the track three times, I don’t anticipate everyone running home. I think they’ll stay downtown and I hope they stay downtown, specifically in the Oregon District,” he said.

Clark adds that go-karting would be a good way to draw people’s attention to the parking garage itself, stating that many don’t know it exists or properly utilize it.

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein is apparently open to the idea, according to an email from Dickstein provided by Peter Benkendorf, founder of The Collaboratory.

“That is certainly an innovative idea and could build on our regional entertainment value proposition,” Dickstein wrote, encouraging project designers to develop a more thorough proposal.

Messages left by the Dayton Daily News with Dickstein and city communications staff were not returned.

The idea for Race Dayton first came to be in 2017, with Benkendorf drawing inspiration from videos he saw of “sky karting” tracks in India. These tracks are known for sitting on the top floor of a building with no roof.

While the project failed to take off then, Benkendorf believes that the rise of F1 racing in the United States and the addition of attractions downtown like The Arcade and The Silos may spark new interest in the project.

“The purpose of Race Dayton is to inspire people to get off I-75 in Dayton when they are on their way somewhere else or to make Dayton their destination,” said Benkendorf.

“We’re really trying to maximize community impact. This can be a catalyst for economic development, community development, workforce development, tourism, upselling the convention center, and community engagement.”

It’s the hope of the Race Dayton team to “give Dayton its cool factor and change the narrative.”

Over the next few months, the Race Dayton team aims to assemble a proposal for the city with multiple stakeholders involved. According to Benkendorf, responses to the project so far have been “overwhelmingly positive.” If all goes smoothly and the team is given the green light, he believes the project could be finished in 12-18 months.

“We want to continue building community support so that the folks working with the city know that people are excited, and hungry, and want to be involved. We’re very community-minded in how we’re approaching this.”