Godfather Pizza opens new area location

Godfather’s had been on Wilmington Pike for about a decade, said General Manager Derek Gunter, before several factors prompted them to purchase the former KFC on Clyo Road. The restaurant closed its doors on Wilmington Pike last December for the move.

With the new location, Godfather’s Pizza will have a much larger dining room, Gunter said, and a parking lot dedicated to the restaurant.

“We have a bigger dining room, a bigger kitchen, basically a new and improved location that benefits not just the people that work here, but also people that are planning on eating in with us or carrying out,” he said.

Godfather’s best-selling pie is its classic combo, a pizza with pepperoni, beefo, sausage, mushrooms and black olives, with dough made in-house daily, Gunter said. The restaurant also specializes in chicken wings, breadsticks, several kinds of streusels for dessert, and more.

“We pride ourselves on our quality, on our pizzas and our service. Everything is fresh,” Gunter said. “Making sure that we make everyone feel welcome, make sure we take care of them and they’re wanting to come back.”

The restaurant had a soft opening this week with the full grand opening party planned for Sunday, complete with a grand prize drawing for free pizza and a ribbon cutting.

Godfather’s Pizza was founded in 1973 by Willy Theisen and Greg Johnson, who opened the first pizza place in Omaha, Nebraska.

Today, the chain has over 580 locations across 38 states, including two other locations in the Dayton region: 4628 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights and 291 N. Springboro Pike in Miamisburg.