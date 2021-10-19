Golf Exchange opening new location at Austin Landing

MIAMI TWP. —A full-service golf store is set to make its Dayton-area debut at a popular shopping destination.
Golf Exchange will open next month at 3647 Rigby Road in Miami Twp.’s Austin Landing, according to the shopping center.
The business says it provides an alternative to big-box stores by staffing “only golf experts, gurus, and enthusiasts who really understand the equipment they’re selling.”
In addition to custom fitting new equipment, each of its stores offers club repair and building services, a used club-trade-in program, shoes, apparel, electronics and accessories.
Golf Exchange has received national or regional fitter of the year awards from the game’s most popular manufacturers, such as Ping, Callaway, and Mizuno, the company’s website says.
Established in 2006, Golf Exchange has locations in Butler County (West Chester Twp.), Hamilton County (Sycamore Twp.), Clermont County (Union Twp.) and in Florence and Lexington, Kentucky. I
