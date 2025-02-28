Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley opens counseling center next to new Vandalia retail store

Both businesses are located within the same strip mall, east of Dellsing Drive, west of Helke Road, and to the north of Greenhurst Drive.

Other businesses in the strip include the Hairless Hare Brewery, Lexington Nails Spa, Family Dollar and Super Subby’s, among others.

The new Counseling and Wellness Center will offer comprehensive behavioral health services, including counseling, diagnostic assessments, and case management for individuals dealing with mental health or substance abuse issues.

The facility will offer support through individual or group sessions, and will also provide specialized services for children, youth, young adults, and seniors impacted by mental health concerns, substance use, or trauma.

Explore New Goodwill store opens in Vandalia

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley provides more than 40 programs and services, including training and support for individuals through outreach services, employment services, youth services, senior services, and services for individuals with developmental disabilities, according to a press release from the organization.

Goodwill stores help support the 40 programs and services, which are offered in 29 counties throughout Ohio and Kentucky, ultimately helping people with disabilities and other disadvantages achieve independence, the release highlights.

For every revenue dollar retail stores receive, 87 cents goes to Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley Programs.

A renovation of the interior of the facility at 732 W. National Road was completed in January. This added dressing rooms, new signage, an area for drop-off donations, and separate space for the counseling center.

The facility previously housed Flyght Fit Kids Club, an indoor play area for kids. That business announced plans to close last year.