Goodwin challenges GOP incumbent Lipps in Warren County statehouse race

LIPPS

Lipps said he’s seeking re-election because he wants to continue supporting Warren County. He said he wants to assist individuals living with developmental disabilities, lower drug costs through Pharmacy Benefit Manager reform, lower taxes, protect second amendment rights, and protect unborn lives.

Combined Shape Caption Ohio State Rep. Scott Lipps Combined Shape Caption Ohio State Rep. Scott Lipps

“The citizens of Warren County have blessed me with the opportunity to represent them, and their needs, for three terms.” Lipps said. “We are fortunate to have passed numerous bills impacting our quality of life by lowering taxes, increasing the wages of people working in the DD field, lowering drug prices and fighting the opioid crisis. The relationships we have established will help make a final term productive for all citizens in Warren County.”

Lipps identified the top three issues in the state as fighting the erosion of personal and constitutional rights; lower drug costs; and lower taxes for individuals and businesses.

“Ohio often preaches we are business friendly. The truth is we are not when compared to many other states. We are heavy on regulations and taxes,” Lipps said. “We must fight to remove regulations, lower taxes, encourage investment and stop our talent from leaving for greener pastures.”

Lipps described himself as “passionate.”

“The voters in District 62, Warren County, soon to be changed to District 55, blessed me with the opportunity to be their voice in Columbus. For three terms, I have cherished this opportunity and made it my full-time responsibility and obligation,” Lipps said. “The challenge is to understand the needs and wants of the entire district ... and carry that message to the statehouse.

“We listen and passionately search for answers and solutions as we engage stakeholders in Warren County and Columbus that are experts and can help us solve issues and find resources for the citizens of our district and our county,” he said.

GOODWIN

Goodwin said he is running for state representative “to lower taxes and cut wasteful government spending, enact legislation that requires government officials be responsive to formal inquiries by constituents (whether questions or complaints), preserve our freedoms by limiting the number and duration of mandates made by the governor or state agencies without first going through the legislative process, and to create an environment that attracts more employers, residents, and tourism to the state.”

Combined Shape Caption Thomas Goodwin of Morrow is the GOP primary challenger for the Ohio House District 55 seat against incumbent state Rep. Scott Lipps of Franklin. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Thomas Goodwin of Morrow is the GOP primary challenger for the Ohio House District 55 seat against incumbent state Rep. Scott Lipps of Franklin. CONTRIBUTED

As for why voters should vote for him, Goodwin said, “First and foremost, I listen and respond to questions and concerns. I will go to Columbus to advocate for our district, push state agencies to share more resources and eliminate as much red tape and bureaucracy as possible to drive down the cost of our government services, which then will enable Ohio to lower taxes and attract new employers, residents, and visitors.”

Goodwin feels that the current representatives are not responsive to the concerns of citizens about mandates during the pandemic, as well as income taxes being collected by municipalities from people working from home.

He said three major issues facing the state are infrastructure, freedom, and government waste, bureaucracy, and unresponsiveness.

Goodwin described himself as a “servant.”

“I previously served on two nonprofit boards focused on eradicating homelessness and improving educational opportunities. I strive to be an active listener, to be empathetic to other people’s point of view, and to be authentic in my responses and actions,” Goodwin said. “I have been diligent in replying to anyone that has contacted me during my campaign, just as I do in my personal and professional life in the private sector, and I plan to bring that same service-minded work ethic with me to the statehouse. To lead is to put others’ needs ahead of your own and to think of what is best for everyone. It is with that in mind that I am self-funding my campaign.

“I am not wealthy, but I won’t ask people for money so that I can get a job that pays $65k per year in Columbus,” he said. “And because I am self-funding, I am not going to be swayed by donors wanting me to do them favors once I am elected. I will strive to work for the best interest of the people in my district.”