Breaking: Beavercreek superintendent named Ohio superintendent of the year

Gov. DeWine visits Greene County Career Center, says there’s room for improvement in Ohio filling trades gap

Gov. Mike DeWine and Fran DeWine visit students at the Greene County Career Center, including their granddaughter Rebecca DeWine (center), Oct. 27, 2025. LONDON BISHOP/STAFF

Gov. Mike DeWine and Fran DeWine visit students at the Greene County Career Center, including their granddaughter Rebecca DeWine (center), Oct. 27, 2025. LONDON BISHOP/STAFF
Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Gov. Mike DeWine visited the Greene County Career Center Monday afternoon, highlighting the results of Ohio’s increasing investment in career tech education. However, the governor says there is still room for improvement in filling that gap between trades and workers.

DeWine visited multiple classrooms Monday afternoon, including for HVAC, welding and culinary arts, as well as that of his granddaughter Rebecca DeWine, a student with the career center’s natural resources program.

“What’s to me, always exciting when I go to the Career Center — certainly today was no exception — is to see the excitement from the young people when they tell you what they want to do,” DeWine said.

Gov. Mike DeWine and Fran DeWine (center), along with Ohio Senator Kyle Koehler (right) visit students at the Greene County Career Center's natural resources program, Oct. 27, 2025. LONDON BISHOP/STAFF

icon to expand image

ExploreDespite millions in investments in Ohio’s career tech, waitlists grow in area schools

Many Ohio industries are struggling to find enough staff, in everything from healthcare to manufacturing and customer service. The Ohio legislature invested $300 million in the expansion of career tech education in its biennial budget, but many career centers, including in the Dayton area, are still experiencing waitlists.

“The trades are telling us this, the unions are telling us this, the companies are, and so seeing young people who within a year will be out actually doing it professionally....it really is fulfilling a need that we really have in the community and in society,” DeWine said.

As he visits Ohio career tech schools, DeWine said one of his goals is to see whether that number needs to be increased in the legislature’s next budget.

A natural resources student at the Greene County Career Center demonstrates a type of plant propagation during Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s visit to the Xenia campus, Oct. 27, 2025. LONDON BISHOP/STAFF

icon to expand image

“That’s very much open, and we’ll figure that out,” he said.

The natural sciences program at the Greene County Career Center grows food in its greenhouse that goes to area food banks.

The government shutdown could see a pause on funding for SNAP food assistance, and WIC, which goes to pregnant and nursing mothers. The potential pause is something the state is “very concerned about,” DeWine said, adding that more information would be available about that in the “next several days.”

“If there’s no settlement, if there’s no budget, these will run out at the end of the month,” he said. “And so we’re taking a hard look at that.”

In Other News
1
Preble County teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with...
2
Beavercreek superintendent named Ohio superintendent of the year
3
Miami County commissioners OK two property tax relief measures
4
Court bars Miami Twp. fiscal officer from official duties over gold...
5
Xenia woman accused of making video of child sexual abuse changes plea

About the Author

Follow London Bishop on twitter