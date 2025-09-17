Graceworks worker fired, charged with sexually abusing woman with disabilities

“We are outraged by the information we have received to this point, and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement to ensure this investigation is handled swiftly, and that the suspect is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement read.

“Graceworks takes the safety, dignity and well-being of those in our care very seriously and we are committed to taking every measure necessary to ensure this remains our highest priority.”

Anthony W. Alcorn, 69, of New Carlisle, was charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count each of rape and gross sexual imposition in Dayton Municipal Court on Wednesday.

A man saw Alcorn sexually assault the woman in the back of a Graceworks transport van on Tuesday, according to court records.

The woman needs 24-hour care and lives at a group home operated by Graceworks in Beavercreek, records said.

Alcorn was allegedly driving the woman home when he pulled into an alley behind the 400 block of Burkhardt Avenue.

He took the woman out of the van and brought her to the back of the vehicle before raping her, according to an affidavit.

A video posted to social media Tuesday showed a man confronting Alcorn outside a van.

The man filming the video can be heard saying he thought the man was changing the woman’s diaper at first.

“I saw what he was doing to you, that’s not right,” he told the woman. “He’s not allowed to do that.”

Dayton police Sgt. Roberta Bailey said the department is aware of the social media video, and detectives from the Family Justice Center are investigating.

Alcorn was arrested Tuesday and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Graceworks provides residential facility and social programs for adults and older adults with developmental disabilities.

Alcorn worked for Graceworks for eight years. He was a direct support professional and helped transport people in the Enhanced Living community.