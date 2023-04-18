Graduate debt-free at Miami University Regionals

Miami Regionals offers one of the lowest tuition rates in the state of Ohio — less than $300 per credit hour in 2022 — and the university’s Tuition Promise locks in that rate for up to four years. That means students who start in the 2022-2023 school year can earn a bachelor’s degree for about $28,000 before scholarships, grants, and aid. With 30 majors and 13 degrees available 100% online, the Regionals provides the flexibility for students to earn their Miami degree on their terms.

Middle and high school students: Earn college credit at no cost

With College Credit Plus, 7th- to 12-grade students can earn up to 120 college credits at no cost to them or their families and graduate with their high school diploma and an associate degree — or be well on their way to a bachelor’s degree. Miami Regionals offers hundreds of courses 100% online so that students can study from their home or high school.

Eligible students: Let your job pay your tuition

Miami Regionals partners with Ohio employers like Worthington Industries, Fastest Labs, the YMCA, and Butler County Regional Transit Authority through Work+, and with Amazon through Amazon Career Choice. Through these programs, employees are paid regular hourly wages for their work, plus their employers cover all or part of their tuition at Miami Regionals.

Eligible adults: Launch a new career without paying a dime

Ohio’s Individual Microcredential Assistance Program (IMAP) helps unemployed, partially employed, or low-income adults earn microcredentials at no cost. Miami Regionals students can obtain skills and professional certificates to launch careers in information technology, manufacturing, robotics, and more.

Working adults: Upskill or reskill for free

Ohio’s TechCred grants provide funding to employers for workers to earn professional certifications in fields like digital marketing, cybersecurity, engineering, and communication. Many of these programs are available 100% online.

Everyone: Apply for scholarships and financial aid

Many students qualify for Pell grants, which cover almost the full cost of Regionals’ tuition, and the college has many scholarships available based on both needs and merit. Even if students do not expect to qualify for these programs, they should take the time to fill out the FAFSA annually — they may be surprised at what is available.

Learn more about Miami University Regionals at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/Together-We-Will.