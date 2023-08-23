Grand jury declines to indict Dayton police in shooting of naked man

A Montgomery County grand jury voted against indicting two Dayton police officers who shot and injured a naked man with a sword earlier this year.

On May 24, police responded to the 1600 block of Suman Avenue after multiple 911 callers reported a naked man was outside with a large sword.

When Officers Joshua Blankley and John Griffin arrived, they found the man, later identified as 34-year-old David C. Showalter.

“Showalter charged at a uniformed Dayton Police officer with the sword raised and attempted to strike the officer with the blade,” according to a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit. “During the offense, officers on scene gave Showalter numerous commands to drop the weapon and to cease his actions. … In response to Showalter’s ongoing armed assault, Dayton Police officers discharged their firearms, which successfully halted Showalter’s advance and disarming him.”

Officers shot Showalter in the legs, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. He reportedly has since recovered from his injuries.

“Today the grand jury found that the officers’ use of force was justified, and their actions were lawful in order to defend themselves and the public,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

Both officers were placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting, which is Dayton Police Department policy.

At the time, Chief Kamran Afzal said the use of force “seems appropriate” based on footage from the officers’ body cameras and in the interest of public safety.

Showalter was indicted in June on felonious assault of a peace officer, assault of a peace office and obstructing official business charges, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. His next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28.