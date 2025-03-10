Grand jury indicts 2 in rape, sexual assault in Dayton

They are scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

Around 5:16 a.m. on Feb. 28, Dayton police responded to a rape complaint at Kettering Health Dayton.

A woman told officers she was raped and assaulted by three men after leaving the Palms Lounge and Grill in Trotwood, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

She reportedly left around 2:30 a.m. with two men, “TJ” and “Davo.”

While the trio where in a vehicle together, they picked up a third man, “Unc,” and TJ drove to an unknown area in Dayton’s Westwood neighborhood.

The woman, who was sitting in the back of the vehicle, was forcefully bent over the center console and forced to engage in a sex act with Unc while she was sexually assaulted by TJ and Davo, according to municipal court records.

She reportedly bit Unc and was hit in the face, causing her to bleed.

She was forced out of the vehicle and left in Dayton, according to court documents. The woman called a friend who took her to the hospital.

TJ and Davo were later identified as Sullivan and Black. They were booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Bail was set at $100,000.

When asked earlier this month if a third suspect had been identified, Dayton police said there was no additional information to report.