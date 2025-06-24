Grand jury indicts Miamisburg man on child sex crimes

Breaking: Charges filed in death of 19-year-old found shot in vehicle in Dayton

A grand jury indicted a Miamisburg man accused of sexually abusing a child and recording at least one instance of the abuse.

Michael F. Wootan, 56, is facing two counts each of gross sexual imposition of a person younger than 13 and illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance and one count of rape of a person younger than 10 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

On May 28, Miamisburg police received a report of the alleged abuse.

Michael Wootan, 56, was arrested Friday, June 13, and charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. His arrest is part of an investigation into a reported sex offense involving a child under 10 years old.

A 7-year-old child known to Wootan sent a partially nude image of herself to him, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records.

She described his bedroom to investigators and “advised that the sexual acts took place in his bedroom and that he recorded at least one video using his cellphone of them performing a sexual act,” according to an affidavit.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Wootan remained in custody in the Montgomery County Jail.

Miamisburg police are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation and Wootan to call 937-847-6448 or the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-HELP (4357).

Miamisburg police’s Criminal Investigations Section is continuing to investigate.

