Grand jury indicts Miamisburg man on child sex crimes

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.

On May 28, Miamisburg police received a report of the alleged abuse.

A 7-year-old child known to Wootan sent a partially nude image of herself to him, according to Miamisburg Municipal Court records.

She described his bedroom to investigators and “advised that the sexual acts took place in his bedroom and that he recorded at least one video using his cellphone of them performing a sexual act,” according to an affidavit.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Wootan remained in custody in the Montgomery County Jail.

Miamisburg police are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation and Wootan to call 937-847-6448 or the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-HELP (4357).

Miamisburg police’s Criminal Investigations Section is continuing to investigate.