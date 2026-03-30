Grand opening and Easter meal planned for Awakenings Resource Center

A grand opening will be held for the Riverside Food & Household Goods Resource Center, located at Awakenings Christian Fellowship Church in Riverside, Sunday, April 5.
A church service will be held at 11 a.m. and the opening event will start at noon. Guests are invited to attend the service where all are welcome.
The Easter Sunday event will feature an egg hunt for children and a complete Easter dinner that will be free for all who attend. Afterwards, guests are invited to tour the pantry and purchase items, which include feminine products and diapers and pullups of every size.
The church and resource center are located at 419 Prince Albert Boulevard, Dayton.
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