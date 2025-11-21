Grandson, woman sentenced to prison for role in dismembered Kettering man found in Trotwood

• Prison time: Judge Elizabeth Ellis sentenced Tygan Keiter, 24, to one year in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

She sentenced Amanda Reiff, 42, to 18 months.

What were they convicted of?

• Guilty plea: On Nov. 20, 2024, Tygan Keiter pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of theft, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

The theft conviction is a first-degree misdemeanor.

Reiff pleaded guilty to two counts of forgery and one count each of complicity to commit tampering with evidence, complicity to commit gross abuse of a corpse and misuse of credit cards on Dec. 5.

Who was involved?

• Man killed: Edgar Keiter Sr.’s dismembered legs were found wrapped in a tarp at the end of an Old Dayton Road driveway in Trotwood on April 22, 2024.

Investigators were able to identify the legs of the 75-year-old Kettering man using a serial number from a knee replacement surgery, Kettering police Chief Christopher “Chip” Protsman said.

• Son charged: Edgar Keiter Sr. was the father of Edgar Keiter Jr., 53, and grandfather of Tygan Keiter.

Edgar Keiter Jr. was indicted on 28 charges, including murder, aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and felonious assault, in Edgar Keiter Sr.’s death.

On Nov. 18, Edgar Keiter Jr. had a medical emergency while in custody at the Montgomery County Jail. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said there were no obvious signs of drug use or foul play. The cause of his death is under investigation.

Reiff was Edgar Keiter Jr.’s girlfriend.

What were they accused of?

• Homicide investigation: Edgar Keiter Jr. was accused of killing Edgar Keiter Sr.

After Edgar Keiter Sr.’s legs were found in Trotwood, police responded to his Kettering apartment on Croftshire Drive.

Appliances and carpet were missing from the unit and there were spots where it looked like bleach was poured on the floor, according to Kettering police.

The rest of Edgar Keiter Sr.’s remains were found in a storage unit on Guenther Road in Trotwood.

The person renting the unit allegedly told investigators Edgar Keiter Jr. asked the unit be reserved in their name.

• Witness comments: Reiff told another person she knew Edgar Keiter Jr. stabbed his father and put his body in a storage unit, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

Reiff also reportedly said she might have to help get rid of the body due to the odor while Edgar Keiter Jr. was in jail.

Reiff was seen in the storage unit with Edgar Keiter Jr. while the body was being stored and moved around, according to court records.

• Text messages: Tygan Keiter allegedly sent texts and made calls from his grandfather’s phone after he died.

Tygan Keiter told detectives he spoke to his dad prior to Edgar Keiter Sr.’s death about trying to get his grandfather to put him on his will, according to municipal court records.

“Jr. told Tygan he was going to ‘take care of it,’ meaning he was going to kill Sr. if he didn’t put Tygan on his will,” an affidavit read. “Jr. kills Sr. and then tells Tygan to go over to Sr.’s house to stage text messages from Sr.’s phone to make it look like Sr. was still alive.”

When Tygan Keiter went to his grandfather’s apartment, he saw Edgar Keiter Sr. dead on the floor with a knife in his chest, according to court documents.