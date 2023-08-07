BreakingNews
Teen killed in Piqua double shooting ID’d; Suspect’s bond set at $1 million

Greater Dayton RTA offers free rides for Aug. 8 special election

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

The Greater Dayton RTA will provide free rides to the pols for the special election Tuesday.

These free rides apply to both RTA’s fixed-route and paratransit services, according to a statement from Greater Dayton RTA.

ExploreVoting on Issue 1 tomorrow? Your polling location may have changed

“RTA understands the necessity for reliable transportation to fulfill this constitutional right. Along with providing thousands of riders with daily transportation to work, medical appointments and other activities, this Election Day program ensures the polls remain accessible for all,” RTA said. “The RTA has been providing free rides for all elections since 2018.”

Riders are encouraged to use the Transit app, RTA’s official real-time information and trip-planning mobile application to find the bus stop nearest to their polling location.

The app is free to download and available on both Android and Apple devices.

ExploreCommunity Conversation: Hear from both sides of Issue 1

More information about the app is available here. For those without a smartphone, real-time planning information is also available at that link.

For polling locations, check the Montgomery County Board of Election website here.

In Other News
1
1 person rescued in weekend fire at Harrison Twp. apartment complex
2
Want to vote in the Aug. 8 election? Here’s everything you need to know
3
The final day to file for PACT Act retroactive benefits is Wednesday
4
NEW DETAILS: Fairborn considers Wawa’s Ohio expansion plans
5
Ohio inspectors find hundreds of problems at CVS pharmacies

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top