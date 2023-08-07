Greater Dayton RTA offers free rides for Aug. 8 special election

The Greater Dayton RTA will provide free rides to the pols for the special election Tuesday.

These free rides apply to both RTA’s fixed-route and paratransit services, according to a statement from Greater Dayton RTA.

“RTA understands the necessity for reliable transportation to fulfill this constitutional right. Along with providing thousands of riders with daily transportation to work, medical appointments and other activities, this Election Day program ensures the polls remain accessible for all,” RTA said. “The RTA has been providing free rides for all elections since 2018.”

Riders are encouraged to use the Transit app, RTA’s official real-time information and trip-planning mobile application to find the bus stop nearest to their polling location.

The app is free to download and available on both Android and Apple devices.

More information about the app is available here. For those without a smartphone, real-time planning information is also available at that link.

For polling locations, check the Montgomery County Board of Election website here.