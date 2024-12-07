Breaking: Kettering Health bringing certain systems back up as tech outage continues

Greene County 2025 Top Students

ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
Val Sal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
Val Sal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
ValSal 2025
1 / 48
Viera Barrett is a 2025 Beavercreek High School Graduate of Distinction. She has been a student in the Beavercreek Schools District since elementary school. She played varsity softball for all four years of her high school career. Viera has had over 100 career hits and a career batting average of 0.380. She is graduating with honors and a 4.5 weighted GPA. After graduation, Viera will attend Ohio Wesleyan University and major in Physics: Pre-Engineering, where she has also committed to playing softball. CONTRIBUTED.