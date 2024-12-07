Greene County 2025 Top Students

Viera Barrett is a 2025 Beavercreek High School Graduate of Distinction. She has been a student in the Beavercreek Schools District since elementary school. She played varsity softball for all four years of her high school career. Viera has had over 100 career hits and a career batting average of 0.380. She is graduating with honors and a 4.5 weighted GPA. After graduation, Viera will attend Ohio Wesleyan University and major in Physics: Pre-Engineering, where she has also committed to playing softball. CONTRIBUTED.