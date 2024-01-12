Greene County announces warming centers ahead of extreme cold

Greene County is encouraging residents to prepare for extreme cold ahead of freezing temperatures with sub-zero wind chills that are expected through Wednesday.

“Everyone should continue to monitor their local weather forecasts and be prepared to protect your health and safety,” stated Kim Caudill, emergency preparedness coordinator for Greene County Public Health. “Extreme cold can pose a significant danger to people, pets and those exposed to the elements. Look out for your neighbors, stay warm and if you must travel, be cautious during any potential winter weather conditions.”