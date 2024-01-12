Greene County announces warming centers ahead of extreme cold

Greene County is encouraging residents to prepare for extreme cold ahead of freezing temperatures with sub-zero wind chills that are expected through Wednesday.
“Everyone should continue to monitor their local weather forecasts and be prepared to protect your health and safety,” stated Kim Caudill, emergency preparedness coordinator for Greene County Public Health. “Extreme cold can pose a significant danger to people, pets and those exposed to the elements. Look out for your neighbors, stay warm and if you must travel, be cautious during any potential winter weather conditions.”
The county released a list of the following warming centers for those looking to get out of the cold:
- Beavercreek Senior Center: 3868 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek
- Fairborn Senior Center: 325 N. Third St., Fairborn
- Yellow Springs Senior Center: 227 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
- Beavercreek Community Library: 3618 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek
- Cedarville Community Library: 20 S. Miller St., Cedarville
- Fairborn Community Library: 1 E. Main St., Fairborn
- Jamestown Community Library: 86 Seaman Drive, Jamestown
- Winters-Bellbrook Community Library: 57 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook
- Xenia Community Library: 76 E. Market St., Xenia
- Yellow Springs Community Library: 415 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
- John Bryan Community Center: 100 Dayton St., Yellow Springs
- Fairborn Police Department lobby: 70 W. Hebble Ave., Fairborn
Greene County Public Health recommended the following tips to get through extreme cold:
- Stay home if you’re told to stay off roads.
- Check on loved ones and neighbors who may need extra assistance when you can.
- Limit time outside. If you must go out, wear layers and watch for signs of frostbite and hypothermia.
- Signs of frostbite include numbness, white or gray-yellow skin and firm or waxy skin. If you have signs of frostbite go into a warm room and soak in warm water. Do not massage the affected area or use a heating pad.
- Signs of hypothermia include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness. Anyone with signs of hypothermia should get into a warm room. Warm the body center first — chest, neck, head and groin. Stay dry and wrap up in warm blankets.
- Only use generators and drills outdoors and away from windows. Never heat your residence using a gas stovetop or oven.
- Don’t leave pets outside or exposed to the cold for long periods.
- Create an emergency kit for your vehicle. The kit should include jumper cables, sand for traction, a flashlight, warm clothes, a blanket, bottled water and non-perishable snacks. Keep your gas tank full during extreme cold.
About the Author