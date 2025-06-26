Greene County assistant prosecutor will become Montgomery County judge

Henne is currently serving as an assistant prosecuting attorney for the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office. She will serve the remainder of Skelton’s unfinished term and will need to run for election in November 2026 to retain the seat, according to the governor’s office.

Henne began her law career in 2005 as a clerk for Judge Dennis Langer of the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas. She served as an “extern” for Judge Thomas Rose of the United States District Court, Southern District of Ohio.

Later that year, she began her role as an assistant prosecuting attorney for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Henne has a bachelor’s degree from Washington University, and she received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Dayton School of Law.

Skelton was elected as a common pleas court judge in 2014 and took office in early 2015. Last year, a former employee of Skelton was awarded $70,000 in a settlement for a civil rights lawsuit that alleged he was wrongfully terminated because of his disabilities after being forced to do work at a judge’s private home and law firm.

Skelton was also the subject of a 2024 complaint to the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct, which alleged he violated judicial code by texting a convicted man’s mother about his case and meeting with the man and his mother without the court’s knowledge.