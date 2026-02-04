Greene County candidates, issues filed for May 2026 primary

A voter reads the ballot while doing in-person early voting Friday, Nov. 3, 2023 at the Greene County Board of Elections in Xenia. FILE

45 minutes ago
Greene County voters will see several local races and tax issues on their ballots for the May 5 primary.

Candidates and and issues had until 4 p.m. Wednesday to file for the May primary.

The Greene County Board of Elections has until Feb. 17 to certify that candidate petitions met the requirements to appear on the ballot. The board plans to meet Feb. 11 to conduct the certification.

The deadline to register to vote for the May primary is April 6.

TAX ISSUES

Xenia Community Schools: 1.3-mill, 5-year renewal raising $499,174 annually. The levy costs taxpayers $12 per $100,000 of home value.

City of Xenia: 0.24%, 10-year income tax increase for roads and street paving.

Village of Jamestown: 5.4-mill, 5-year renewal for police. Raises $116,265 annually and costs homeowners $74 per $100,000 of home value.

COUNTY COMMISSION

Republicans

Dick Gould, Xenia - incumbent

Wesley Smith, Xenia

COUNTY TREASURER (Unexpired term ending Sept. 2, 2029)

Republicans

Amanda Jenkins

Denise Percival, Xenia - incumbent

COUNTY AUDITOR

Sandra Root, Xenia

Kraig Hagler, Xenia - incumbent

COMMON PLEAS COURT JUDGE

Mike Buckwalter, Xenia (General Division)

Heather Shannon, Bellbrook (Probate Court)

Wayne Waite, Xenia (Probate Court)

Cynthia Martin, Bellbrook (Domestic Relations Court)

