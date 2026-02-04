Greene County candidates, issues filed for May 2026 primary

Greene County voters will see several local races and tax issues on their ballots for the May 5 primary.
Candidates and and issues had until 4 p.m. Wednesday to file for the May primary.
The Greene County Board of Elections has until Feb. 17 to certify that candidate petitions met the requirements to appear on the ballot. The board plans to meet Feb. 11 to conduct the certification.
The deadline to register to vote for the May primary is April 6.
TAX ISSUES
Xenia Community Schools: 1.3-mill, 5-year renewal raising $499,174 annually. The levy costs taxpayers $12 per $100,000 of home value.
City of Xenia: 0.24%, 10-year income tax increase for roads and street paving.
Village of Jamestown: 5.4-mill, 5-year renewal for police. Raises $116,265 annually and costs homeowners $74 per $100,000 of home value.
COUNTY COMMISSION
Republicans
Dick Gould, Xenia - incumbent
Wesley Smith, Xenia
COUNTY TREASURER (Unexpired term ending Sept. 2, 2029)
Republicans
Amanda Jenkins
Denise Percival, Xenia - incumbent
COUNTY AUDITOR
Sandra Root, Xenia
Kraig Hagler, Xenia - incumbent
COMMON PLEAS COURT JUDGE
Mike Buckwalter, Xenia (General Division)
Heather Shannon, Bellbrook (Probate Court)
Wayne Waite, Xenia (Probate Court)
Cynthia Martin, Bellbrook (Domestic Relations Court)
