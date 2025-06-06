Greene County child hit by SUV in front yard, flown to hospital

OSHP said that on preliminary investigation, a 54-year-old man was driving a 2021 Ford Escape eastbound on Hussey Road when the SUV went off the right side of the road, crashing into a fence and the child.

MedFlight was called to the scene and flew the child to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

OSHP said they believe alcohol played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.

In addition to MedFlight, highway troopers were joined on scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson Twp. Fire Department.