Greene County child hit by SUV in front yard, flown to hospital

A child was seriously injured Thursday after a driver hit them in the child’s front yard.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash on Hussey Road in Jefferson Twp., Greene County around 6:50 p.m., the highway patrol’s Xenia Post said in a release.
OSHP said that on preliminary investigation, a 54-year-old man was driving a 2021 Ford Escape eastbound on Hussey Road when the SUV went off the right side of the road, crashing into a fence and the child.
MedFlight was called to the scene and flew the child to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.
OSHP said they believe alcohol played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.
In addition to MedFlight, highway troopers were joined on scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson Twp. Fire Department.
