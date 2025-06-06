Greene County child hit by SUV in front yard, flown to hospital

A child was seriously injured Thursday after a driver hit them in the child’s front yard.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash on Hussey Road in Jefferson Twp., Greene County around 6:50 p.m., the highway patrol’s Xenia Post said in a release.

OSHP said that on preliminary investigation, a 54-year-old man was driving a 2021 Ford Escape eastbound on Hussey Road when the SUV went off the right side of the road, crashing into a fence and the child.

MedFlight was called to the scene and flew the child to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

OSHP said they believe alcohol played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.

In addition to MedFlight, highway troopers were joined on scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson Twp. Fire Department.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.