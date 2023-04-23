Greene County court looking at text message system to reduce failure to appear arrests

Being jailed for failure to appear can have further consequences, risking employment and custody of children, among other things.

“If you’re caring for a child and you have no one to care for the child and you go to jail, it just makes it 100 times worse,” Levy said.

Ohio in recent years has invested millions in improving court technology, in some was to make them current with the times. The Ohio Supreme Court last year awarded $3 million in grants for modernizing Ohio courts, and last year, the state designated $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to reduce the state’s court backlog.

Studies from around the country indicate text reminders are an inexpensive and effective way to reduce missed court dates, and subsequent delays in the case that cost time and taxpayer money.

“If our court is awarded this grant, the positive impact on the public will be invaluable,” Levy said.