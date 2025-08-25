Greene County Courthouse to light up purple for Overdose Awareness Day

The event coincides with Wear Purple Day, a call for people and organizations to wear purple in remembrance of lives lost to overdose.

Additionally, the Greene County Courthouse will be lit purple through Aug. 31 in recognition of overdose awareness.

“Substance-related overdoses, whether involving alcohol, prescription medications, illicit drugs or a combination, leave lasting scars on families and communities,” Hope Spot said in an announcement. “Each loss carries a ripple effect of grief, often complicated by stigma that can make healing even harder.”

Explore Wright State welcomes the highest number of students living on campus in a decade

In 2024, 17 people in Greene County died from accidental drug overdoses in 2024, the lowest total in recent years, according to the Greene County Coroner’s Office. This number does not include Greene County residents who may have died in other jurisdictions.

Most of these deaths involved multiple substances, a growing trend that includes combinations of fentanyl, xylazine, alcohol, cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs, Hope Spot said.

Attendees will be able to receive free naloxone (Narcan), and grief support resources will be available, the organization said. Hope Spot will also offer information on community-based recovery, prevention and harm reduction resources.

For further information, contact Hope Spot at 937-352-6367 or info@thehopespot.org.