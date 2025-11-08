Greene County cuts check for $50K to food pantries as government shutdown drags on

“We are heavily impacted here because of Wright-Patt, and the folks there that are struggling,” said commissioner Sarah Mays. “It’s November. This is a month we focus on giving anyway, what better time to be donating your own goods at the pantry, donating funding.”

“We all wanted to do whatever we could to make a difference,” said Commissioner Tom Koogler.

Fairborn FISH has seen a “huge upswing” in the number of patrons and families who have never been to a food pantry before, said Fairborn FISH Director Jane Doorley.

“$25,000 is a huge windfall,” she said. “We appreciate everyone who supports what we’re doing and that are partnering with us to feed the hungry.”

The Greene County FISH pantry has a four-week waiting period between visits due to demand, Mays said.

Fairborn FISH served more than 800 families last Tuesday. Last Thanksgiving, Fairborn FISH served more than 700 families, and Doorley expects there will be more than that heading into this holiday season.

Pretty much all of the commission’s money is going to be spent on buying meat, Doorley said.

“People tend to donate shelf-stable foods like soup, but obviously people don’t donate meat,” Doorley said. “So it’ll help make sure that we can get some good quality proteins for our clients.”

These not only include families on SNAP, but furloughed members of the military as well.

“That’s really tough emotionally for people who’ve been able to kind of work and make ends meet. And with SNAP, it would kind of get them through, and now that’s not happening anymore.”

Even before the government shutdown, more than half of Fairborn FISH’s clients are considered “working poor,” Doorley said, meaning they are still employed, but not enough to get by without supplemental government assistance. Some of those clients, some of which are managing two part-time jobs, are starting to see their hours cut, Doorley added.

Fairborn FISH previously had limited the number of visits to the pantry to twice a month. However, those restrictions for now have been lifted, Doorley said.

“If you need food, if you live in Greene County, you are welcome to come and get food from us,” she said.

Fairborn FISH will be holding a military and veterans food distribution of food, hygiene products, and other supplies next Saturday, Nov. 15, as well as a Thanksgiving food distribution on Nov. 25.

Koogler also called on Democrats to vote and end the government shutdown.

“Let’s get this thing over with,” he said.