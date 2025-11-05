Breaking: ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

Greene County library levy appears to be passing in early voting

The one-mill library levy would fund library materials, operations, programs and services.
Inside the Xenia branch of the Greene County Public Library. The library has an operating levy on the November ballot. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Inside the Xenia branch of the Greene County Public Library. The library has an operating levy on the November ballot. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

Voters were passing a new Greene County Public Library operating levy as of 7:56 p.m., according to partial, unofficial results from the Greene County Board of Elections Tuesday night.

Early voting results show 55% of voters were in favor of the library levy, with 45% of voters electing to turn it down.

Thousands of votes remain to be counted.

The one-mill library levy would fund library materials, operations, programs and services. The library last passed an operating levy in 2014.

The levy would cost property owners $35 annually per $100,000 of appraised value, and would run for 10 years.

ExploreGo here for full election coverage

The library levy is one of a few property tax asks on Greene County residents’ ballot this November, including a public health levy.

The Greene County Public Library recently completed a major renovation on the Xenia Community Library, the last of a series of major renovations to its buildings over roughly the last two decades. The money for the Xenia library renovation came from the library’s cash reserves.

If the levy fails, the library would look at cutting staff and hours, according to the library’s website. If and when those cuts would occur would be a decision by the library’s board of trustees, based on the library’s finances and the outcome of the vote, Jeff Brock, who serves on the Greene County Library Levy Committee, previously told the Dayton Daily News.

The children's area of the Xenia Community Library, which reopened to the public in May. The Greene County Library has an operating levy, their first since 2014, on the November ballot. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

There are seven locations part of the Greene County Public Library system: Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Cedarville, Fairborn, Jamestown, Xenia, and Yellow Springs. In addition to these branches, there is also a makerspace called Spark Place.

According to library data, 64% of Greene County residents have library cards, which amounts to more than 100,000 people, and library users borrow more than 2.5 million items annually. Usage of the library’s digital circulation items has quadrupled in the last ten years, according to library data. Additionally, Spark Place, the library’s makerspace, hosts 4,000 patrons a month.

In Other News
1
Xenia income tax passing early; city council, schools in tight race in...
2
Incumbents leading in Dayton Public School Board early results
3
Incumbents, educators lead early in Miamisburg school board, Miami Twp...
4
Candidates for Beavercreek council, schools in close race in first...
5
Suddith takes early lead in Kettering mayor race

About the Author

Follow London Bishop on twitter