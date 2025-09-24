Greene County Public Library seeks levy on November ballot

The Greene County Public Library recently completed a major renovation on the Xenia Community Library, the last of a series of major renovations to its buildings over roughly the last two decades. The money for the Xenia library renovation came from the library’s cash reserves.

If the levy fails, the library would look at cutting staff and hours, according to the library’s website. If and when those cuts would occur would be a decision by the library’s board of trustees, based on the library’s finances and the outcome of the vote, said Jeff Brock, who serves on the Greene County Library Levy Committee.

“Thousands of Greene County citizens rely on the library for so many things: internet access, home delivery to those who can’t get to their community library, and to provide our kids with reading programs and educational opportunities, to name a few,” he said.

The library levy is one of a few property tax asks on Greene County residents’ ballot this November, including a public health levy.

“The levy is only asking for enough money to continue the services Greene County taxpayers have already let the library know they want and expect,” Brock said. “This levy is voted millage and will not go up over time, even if property values increase.”

The library last passed an operation levy in 2014.

There are seven locations part of the the Greene County Public Library system: Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Cedarville, Fairborn, Jamestown, Xenia, and Yellow Springs. In addition to these branches, there is also a makerspace called Spark Place.

Greene County resident Carolyn Uecker said that while she appreciates the work that’s been done on the Xenia library, she plans to vote ‘no’ for homeowners who are feeling the squeeze.

Explore Internet outage affecting Kettering Health networks

“The newly-renovated library is beautiful and well-managed and provides opportunities for launching new businesses - Spark Place - as well as access to books and digital products,” she said. “Most of us are aware that property taxes are rising so high and fast that people on fixed incomes who are unable to pay higher property taxes face losing their homes. In light of this dilemma, I cannot support a levy which forces us to choose between keeping one’s home or using library facilities.”