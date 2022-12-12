Greene County taps state program funds to tear down eyesore buildings

The demolition is part of a $124.8 million plan to turn Xenia Towne Square, located in the heart of the city’s historic downtown, from a largely vacant shopping strip into a plaza with dedicated spots for restaurants, shops, retail, and residential housing. The northern part of the plaza, where the old Fulmer is, will be turned into apartments and townhomes, per city documents.

The city is finalizing contract negotiations for comprehensive engineering work, including surveying, utility location and condition, and planning for street and utility upgrades where needed, said Xenia Development Director Steve Brodsky. The city is also working with Dillin, the company spearheading the project, on a potential purchase of a large multi-tenant building on the southeast side of the Square. Survey work and some other due diligence needs to be completed before a recommendation can be forwarded to City Council for any action, Brodsky said.

“While we understand the public’s desire to see something happening, we want to be deliberate and make sure we do as much as possible to meet their expectations,” he added. “There is work continuing, albeit behind the scenes, with things like the detailed engineering. It is our expectation there will be some visible activity in 2023 in terms of improvements and new tenants.”

The Fulmer building is part of the original strip mall built after the 1974 tornado devastated Xenia. Shortly after the tornado, the city bought the land Towne Square shopping center sits on. The adjacent site of the former K-Mart was torn down in 2016, and after a brief legal scuffle the city bought the buildings in the Towne Square shopping center for $3.3 million last year.

The rest is going toward razing residential buildings in Fairborn, Beavercreek, and Caesarscreek Twp., an old industrial building at 154 W. Xenia Avenue in Cedarville; and another $100,000 will tear down Antioch College’s old student union at 275 E. North College Street in Yellow Springs.

Built in 1957, Antioch trustees approved demolition of the 40,000 square foot old student union in 2013. The building now has extensive mold problems and poses a health risk, but funding constraints have delayed the demolition for several years, Village Manager Josue Salmeron said.

Antioch College will save the front stoop of the building, with the intention that it will “play a role in launching students now, and to come, into the future.”

The projects are funded with Ohio Demolition and Site Revitalization Program grants announced in July. Thirteen counties will also receive additional program funding totaling $35.3 million to cover expenses in excess of the initial set-aside grants, bringing the total in state money for demolition to nearly $150 million. The funds are administered by the Ohio Department of Development.