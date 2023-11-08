Greene County tax levies: Yes votes for trio of renewals leading by wide margins in early results

A trio of levy renewals for Greene County social services agencies currently are passing by very wide margins, according to unofficial and early election results from the Greene County Board of Elections, with only absentee and pre-Election Day ballots counted.

Voters in Greene County will decide whether to reauthorize three levies that support Children Services, the Council on Aging and the Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The Children Services levy currently is passing with 69.2% of vote; the senior citizens’ levy right now has 68.5% of the vote; and the community developmental disabilities’ levy has won 63.7% of the vote, according to early election results.

These measures represent significant shares of the county agencies’ operating budgets and help support services for seniors and the elderly, children and families and people with disabilities.

The renewal levy for Children Services is 1.5 mills; the Council on Aging’s levy is 1.4 mills and the Board of Development Disabilities’ levy is 3.5 mills.

Renewal levies keep tax millage rates the same.

Children Services levy

Greene County Children Services is seeking the renewal of its levy for a 10-year period.

The levy previously only lasted five years. This renewal would start next year and would run through 2033.

Revenue from the levy pays for safety programs, like investigations into allegations and cases of abuse or neglect.

The funding also helps pay for programs like foster care, adoption, kinship care and independent living.

The levy costs a homeowner $45 for every $100,000 of home value, according to the Greene County Auditor.

The levy raised nearly $6.3 million for the agency in 2022, accounting for almost half of the Children Services budget.

Senior services levy

The Greene County Council on Aging hopes voters today will approve a five-year renewal levy that costs a homeowner $42 for every $100,000 of home value.

The levy generates a little less than $6 million annually for the agency. This levy represents 97% of the council’s budget.

Some of the funding goes to nine local senior centers to help pay for operations and provide transportation services for medical appointments for some agencies.

The bulk of the funding goes to the Partners in Care Program, which provides emergency response, home-delivered meals, in-home care, adult day services and other kinds of support.

Developmental Disabilities levy

The Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities is seeking a five-year renewal levy that would cost a homeowner $94 for every $100,000 of taxable value.

The levy, which would begin in 2025, would collect an estimated $13.6 million for the agency according to the county auditor’s office, and represents 87% of the agency’s budget.

The agency provides support services for children and adults who have developmental disabilities.

The group provides funding and support for vocational services, job placement, adult day services, transportation, respite, residential services, and housing assistance.

The levy first passed in 2004. Since then, the board has seen a 78% increase in its enrollment.