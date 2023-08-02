Greenville man accused of sexually assaulting 3 young children

A $400,000 cash-only bond was set this week for a Darke County man accused of sexually assaulting three children, one as young as 2, over a four-year span.

James D. Grimwood, 61, of Greenville was arraigned Monday in Darke County Common Pleas Court. A grand jury indicted him Friday for four counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition involving children younger than 13.

The incidents happened between Jan. 1, 2013, and Oct. 1, 2017, according to the indictment.

Grimwood, who remains in the Darke County Jail, is next due in court Sept. 18, court records show.

