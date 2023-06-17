X

Greenville man killed in motorcycle crash

Local News
By
35 minutes ago

One person died after a two-vehicle crash in Greenville Friday night.

Darke County Deputies, Greenville Police Department, Greenville Twp. Rescue, Greenville Twp. Fire Department, Greenville Fire Department and CareFlight responded to reports of a two-vehicle serious injury crash with a motorcycle at the 5400 block of Requarth Road around 5:50 p.m., according to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

48-year-old Andre Shaffer drove a 2021 Harley Davidson Street Bob while traveling east on Requarth Road when he failed to “maintain assured clear distance” and struck the rear of a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by a 67-year-old man, according to the sheriff’s office.

ExploreShooting reported in East Dayton; police tell residents to shelter in place

Shaffer was ejected from the motorcycle and initially, he was treated at the scene by Greenville Twp. Rescue. He was later transported to the Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight and succumbed to his injuries.

It is unknown about the second vehicle’s occupant.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

