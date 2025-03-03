Growing number of people have community ID cards in the Dayton region

Miami Valley Community ID Program

Community members often need verifiable identification to access services, pick up kids from school and interact with law enforcement. In the past, some food pantries required photo identification for food and meal distribution.

But some people don’t have the documents they need or aren’t in a position to get a driver’s license or a similar form of government ID.

The Miami Valley Community ID Program launched in 2019 to help people obtain identification that has their photo, name, date of birth and other information.

About 19 partners support and generally accept the ID cards, like the Dayton Police Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Dayton Metro Library, the Dayton Food Bank, Dayton Public Schools, Dayton Children’s Hospital and Premier Health. The Hall Hunger Initiative and Westminster Presbyterian Church have helped oversee and run the program.

“The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office recognizes the importance of identification in law enforcement interactions,” said a sheriff’s office spokesperson. “The Miami Valley Community ID Program provides an opportunity for individuals to obtain a reliable form of ID, which can help in various situations.”

The spokesperson said the sheriff’s office sends a deputy to assist with ID drives and the agency support efforts that promote efficiency, trust and public safety.

Dayton Children’s Hospital says community ID cards can help people check-in for medical appointments or visit their loved ones who are receiving care or treatment.

To get a community ID card, people must attend an ID drive event and participate in an orientation session.

Attendees must provide photo IDs such as an expired driver’s license, national ID cards, passports or Matricula Consular or other embassy IDs. Card applicants also must have proof of residency, which can include a utility bill, rent agreement, medical record or bank statement. The cards cost $5.

The program hosted its first ID drive in the fall of 2021, and since then there have been around 20 events.

The most recent drive was held at the main downtown Dayton Metro Library in mid-February, and there additional drives are planned in April, July and November.

About 84 community ID cards were issued in February, and around 70 to 90 cards are issued at every drive, said Mark Willis, community engagement director with the Hall Hunger Initiative.

Many of the Hall Hunger Initiative’s services are meant to remove barriers to help people thrive and build a good life, Willis said.

“We see this card as another way of supporting people and providing opportunities to become self-sufficient,” he said.

Supporters say the community ID program helps build trust and relationships between partner agencies and cardholders. Some groups say the cards can help people feel like they are part of the community and also make them feel more comfortable when seeking resources or services.

“For the cardholders, they can have access to our partners services, clinics, food pantries and even discounts at the Dayton Art Institute,” Willis said. “They can pick their kids up at school or get a library card. If they have been a victim of a crime, having the card and hearing from the police helps to make them feel safer in reporting the crime.”