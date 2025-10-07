Growing plumbing, HVAC company buys Brookville building for nearly $1 million

Montgomery County records give the sale price as $970,000.

Jason Rudzinski, senior vice president with Fornes Properties, represented the seller in the transaction. Ed Rike Plumbing, Heating & Air is the building’s new owner, he said.

“They purchased the building for expansion as their business is growing,” Rudzinski said.

A message was left with the company Tuesday.

The building at one point was home to animal nutrition company Provimi, which is part of Cargill. Rudzinski said Provimi left the building in September 2023, so the light industrial structure was vacant at the time of the sale.

The building, on just over seven acres with nearly 150 parking spaces, is located in the Northbrook Industrial Park, which is also home to DMAX’s Brookville engine production plant. The park has more than 100 acres visible to traffic on Interstate 70.

Ed Rike Plumbing has locations in Dayton, Cincinnati, Butler County’s West Chester Twp., Lewisburg. It serves much of Southwestern Ohio and Eastern Indiana.

“We appreciate the investment Ed Rike Plumbing is making in the Brookville community and we view this as a win-win for everyone as this building has been empty for several years, since Provimi relocated,” said Jack Kuntz, Brookville city manager.