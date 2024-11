In Other News

1

1 in critical condition, suspect detained in shooting near RTA hub in...

2

Dayton Art Fair is reimagining of former Annual Art Auction hosted by...

3

Longtime Dayton area restaurant announces new ownership

4

What’s next for redistricting reform in Ohio after Issue 1′s failure

5

AFMC and Cedarville U. to unveil new jobs-boosting STEM partnership