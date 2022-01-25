Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Hair salon entrepreneur selects downtown Miamisburg for second location

The Hair Barre is slated to debut this spring at 80 S. Main St., at the corner of Linden, in downtown Miamisburg. It will be located in a second-floor suite of the “Miami Hotel” property, directly above Jayne’s on Main and Bear Creek Donuts and will accommodate seven stylists. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
The Hair Barre is slated to debut this spring at 80 S. Main St., at the corner of Linden, in downtown Miamisburg. It will be located in a second-floor suite of the “Miami Hotel” property, directly above Jayne’s on Main and Bear Creek Donuts and will accommodate seven stylists. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By Eric Schwartzberg
5 minutes ago
Hair Barre owner expanding from Tipp City

MIAMISBURG — A popular full service hair salon is opening its second location, this one in downtown Miamisburg.

The Hair Barre will debut this spring at 80 S. Main St. on the second-floor suite of the “Miami Hotel” property, directly above Jayne’s on Main (formerly The Taste of Wine) and Bear Creek Donuts. It will accommodate seven stylists.

Hillary Kihm, who has owned and operated her downtown Tipp City location for nearly four years, said the 1,175-square-foot location offered many of the same amenities and was a great fit for her expansion plan.

“I love what the city and community have done in downtown Miamisburg and I’m excited to be a part of that growth and development,” Kihm said in a release.

ExploreMiamisburg’s 2022 filled with business, residential growth

Kihm said she is actively hiring for stylists.

Building owner Todd Atkinson said he is thrilled about the addition of the salon.

“Miamisburg really has made a name for itself as a local and regional destination,” Atkinson said in a statement. “Hillary’s expansion from Tipp City is a perfect example. After visiting her existing location, I knew this would be a great location for everyone involved.”

Danielle Kuehnle of Oberer Realty Services represented the landlord.

ExploreRestaurateurs who operated ‘underground’ eatery opening first brick-and-mortar location

In Other News
1
Dayton city commissioner named to national transportation...
2
AES Ohio CEO testifies to utility’s ‘very fragile’ financial condition
3
Dayton among first Ohio cities to get AT&T 5G internet service
4
Opening date set for $12M Dayton library West Branch
5
COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: Health networks plead for COVID caution

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top