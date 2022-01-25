Hair salon entrepreneur selects downtown Miamisburg for second location

MIAMISBURG — A popular full service hair salon is opening its second location, this one in downtown Miamisburg.
The Hair Barre will debut this spring at 80 S. Main St. on the second-floor suite of the “Miami Hotel” property, directly above Jayne’s on Main (formerly The Taste of Wine) and Bear Creek Donuts. It will accommodate seven stylists.
Hillary Kihm, who has owned and operated her downtown Tipp City location for nearly four years, said the 1,175-square-foot location offered many of the same amenities and was a great fit for her expansion plan.
“I love what the city and community have done in downtown Miamisburg and I’m excited to be a part of that growth and development,” Kihm said in a release.
Kihm said she is actively hiring for stylists.
Building owner Todd Atkinson said he is thrilled about the addition of the salon.
“Miamisburg really has made a name for itself as a local and regional destination,” Atkinson said in a statement. “Hillary’s expansion from Tipp City is a perfect example. After visiting her existing location, I knew this would be a great location for everyone involved.”
Danielle Kuehnle of Oberer Realty Services represented the landlord.
