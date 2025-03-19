Halal Burgers to open third location in region near Wright State

This appears to be the location of Baba BQ. The Dayton Daily News has reached out to the owners of Baba BQ about future plans, but have not heard back.

Abbad Tahir opened the original Halal Burgers with his two brothers at 767 Lyons Road in Washington Twp. near J. Alexander’s and Chappys Social House in Nov. 2023.

In Sept. 2024, they opened a restaurant at 7037 Yankee Road in Liberty Twp.

Tahir was inspired to open up a restaurant with good quality, American burgers made with halal meat because that’s something he always wanted growing up.

He previously said it’s rare to find halal burgers in Ohio.

“Halal meat is meat that is permissible for Muslims to consume,” Tahir said. “For our beef or our chicken, the animal is slaughtered in a way that the three main veins are cut. The person who slaughters the animal has to be Muslim, and he blesses the animal before he slaughters it and lets the blood drain out.”

For those who don’t need their meat to be halal, Tahir said they can expect good quality meat.

For more information on Halal Burgers, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page (@OhioHalalBurgers).