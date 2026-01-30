Hamilton man sentenced in pursuit, crash that damages Warren County cruisers

Lunsford pleaded guilty to felonious assault, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business and a misdemeanor count of OVI, according to court records.

Credit: Warren County Jail Credit: Warren County Jail

He reportedly did not stop for a Sept. 19 traffic stop, leading to a pursuit with Warren County Sheriff’s deputies that began in Franklin Twp.

“Justin willfully fled after receiving a visible and audible signal from multiple peace officers to stop. He drove his vehicle to the point that chunks of metal were flying off of it. These chunks of metal shattered my windshield and caused other damage to my patrol car, as well as (another deputy’s) patrol car. He caused a substantial risk of harm to myself, other law enforcement officers, other persons on the roadway and property,” a Warren County Sheriff’s deputy wrote in a criminal complaint filed in Franklin Municipal Court.

Lunsford reportedly refused to give his address, was driving an unsafe vehicle while under the influence of drugs and also had an open container of alcohol, according to court records.

In addition to his prison term, Lunsford was ordered to pay a $715 fine and had his driver’s license suspended for 10 years.