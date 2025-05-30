Hamvention 2025 breaks attendance record, draws 36,000 to Xenia, organizers say

Breaking: NEW DETAILS: Kettering Health working on restoring phones, access to health records software

The Dayton Hamvention returns to Xenia, May 16 - 18, 2025, bringing tens of thousands of people worldwide for a weekend of technology, radio, and entertainment. LONDON BISHOP/STAFF
The world’s largest gathering of amateur radio enthusiasts broke its own attendance record this year in Xenia.

The 2025 Hamvention set a new high attendance record with 36,814 attendees from all over the world, organizers announced, alongside more than 700 volunteers who “ensured a successful event,” said Hamvention general chair Brian Markland.

Hamvention has been held annually since 1952, save for a two-year pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. It moved from Hara Arena in Dayton to the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in 2017.

Last year, Hamvention had around 35,000 attendees. By comparison, the population of Xenia is about 25,000 people.

“It’s not only one of the largest annual events in the Dayton region, but it is the largest in Greene County,” said Kathleen Wright, executive director of the Greene County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “It’s a tremendous economic engine for our region and we are very proud to host it here.”

The Dayton Hamvention returns to Xenia, May 16 - 18, 2025, bringing tens of thousands of people worldwide for a weekend of technology, radio, and entertainment. LONDON BISHOP/STAFF

The Air Force Marathon is the second-largest event based on average attendance in Greene County, at 13,500 participants over several different running events, and more than a thousand volunteers.

“The event has only grown in recognition and reach, value the collaboration it fosters not only with local partners, but across the Dayton region,“ Wright said. ”It’s a milestone and true testament to the strength of the Hamvention team, their innovation in amateur radio and the supportive community that welcomes attendees year after year."

Hamvention attendees are promised a weekend of ham radio, innovative technologies, a flea market with hundreds of sellers, commercial booths, as well as multiple food trucks, kids’ activities, and door prizes.

Markland said he felt “fabulous about watching large crowds of amateur radio enthusiasts from all over the world enjoying exhibits, forums, and the flea market.”

The Dayton Hamvention returns to Xenia, May 16 - 18, 2025, bringing tens of thousands of people worldwide for a weekend of technology, radio, and entertainment. LONDON BISHOP/STAFF

