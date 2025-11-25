Hand count confirms coin toss election race in Miami County

Four people sought one of two trustee seats on the Nov. 4 ballot. Candidate Edward McMaken received the most votes in the race, with 143. McMaken and Black currently are trustees along with Thomas Lange, who term ends Dec. 31, 2027.

The township race was the only one in the county qualifying for an automatic recount, said Laura Bruns, elections director.

Elections staff completed a vote audit immediately after the recount and had a 100 percent match to the official election canvass. Also audited was the the race for a West Milton Village Council full term seat and a countywide bridge levy. The West Milton council race was just over the threshold for an automatic recount, so the board chose it as the second contest to be audited.

The full time and part time staff did the recount and the audit.