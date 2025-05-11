Harrison Twp. crews responded to possible robbery

ajc.com

Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

Harrison Twp. Police were on scene for a possible robbery in Harrison Twp. Sunday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a possible robbery around 7:40 a.m. at the 4000 block of Fer Don Road, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch cannot confirm reports of a SWAT stand-off or suspects in custody at the moment.

Further details are not yet available.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

In Other News
1
Springfield Home and Hardware closes its doors after 80 years
2
Dayton Dragons introduces new mascot in celebration of 25 seasons
3
New food truck specializing in breakfast, lunch and street eats honors...
4
Sinclair Community College celebrates more than 6,000 students at...
5
CJ students hold prayer circle for peace ahead of NATO event

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.