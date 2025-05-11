Harrison Twp. crews responded to possible robbery

Harrison Twp. Police were on scene for a possible robbery in Harrison Twp. Sunday morning.
Crews responded to reports of a possible robbery around 7:40 a.m. at the 4000 block of Fer Don Road, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Dispatch cannot confirm reports of a SWAT stand-off or suspects in custody at the moment.
Further details are not yet available.
This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.
