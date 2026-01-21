Harrison Twp. man accusing of sexually abusing girl for at least 8 years indicted

• Indictment: Munta Wells, 40, is facing four counts of rape of a person younger than 10, three counts each of sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a child, two counts of rape of person younger than 13 and one count of gross sexual imposition in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

What was he accused of?

• Sexual abuse: Wells is accused of raping and sexually abusing a girl in Harrison Twp. for nearly a decade.

The abuse began when she was 6 years old and he began raping her when she was 8, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

He reportedly continued to assault her until she was 14.

• School reports abuse: The investigation began on Dec. 12 after a Northridge High School staff member reported a sex offense involving a minor, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The staff member contacted deputies after the student disclosed the sexual abuse.

• DNA test: On Dec. 15, a detective responded to a Harrison Twp. home for a forensic interview.

No disclosures were made, but because it was the second time Wells was accused of sexually assaulting the girl, the detective asked if he would consent to DNA testing for the girl’s child, according to municipal court records.

On Jan. 8, the detective received the results of the paternity test. The test showed a 99.99% probability Wells was the father of the girl’s child, according to municipal court documents.

• Interview: During an interview on Dec. 17, the girl told the detective she did not disclose the abuse previously because Wells threatened to harm her and/or her mother, according to an affidavit. He also reportedly made comments he was going to harm himself.

What happens next?

• Arraignment: Wells is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

He is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.