Harrison Twp. man found guilty on all charges in deadly Huber Heights stabbing

A jury found a Harrison Twp. man accused of fatally stabbing a Huber Heights man guilty of all charges Tuesday.

Barry Pence II, 24, was facing two counts each of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 12, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The charges stemmed from the death of 59-year-old James T. Woolard.

On Sept. 20, 2021, Huber Heights police responded to Woolard’s house on Tilbury Road after his daughter reported he wasn’t breathing.

She told 911 dispatchers Woolard wasn’t moving and there was blood on the couch, according to dispatch records.

Police arrived and found Woolard with multiple stabs wounds. He had been stabbed at least 20 times, according to the prosecutor’s office. Woolard was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives identified Pence as the suspect.

